This is how Aparshakti Khurana will celebrate his birthday

Actor Aparshakti Khurana is all set to celebrate his birthday today on November 18, however, when a majority of the actors tend to bring in the occasion with grand celebrations with friends and family, Khurana will be working on the special day. Yes, it seems the actor is too busy to take an off and celebrate his birthday.

Talking about the same to IANS, he said, "I believe that birthdays should be spent doing what you love and I love working. My wife Aakriti will be coming to Ludhiana on the shoot location, so that makes my birthday perfect. I will be doing what I love and being with people who I love. I cannot ask for more."

He has been on a roll ever since he starred in the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal in 2016. There has been no looking back for the actor, with one fantastic performance after another in the form of Stree, Luka Chuppi and now hopefully, Pati Patni Aur Woh, all set to release on December 6. He reunites with Kartik Aaryan after Luka Chuppi and the comedy also stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

He also did an anthology titled Kanpuriye, which depicted the lives of three small-town boys and their struggles to make ends meets in a big city. If his brother Ayushmann Khurrana is rocking the box-office with his unconventional choices, this Khurana is elevating the films he's a part of with his sharp comic timing and wit. It's high time the two brothers starred in a film together. And not to forget, the younger blood is multi-talented too, he isn't just a Bollywood actor but also a TV host and also a lawyer. Yes, Khurana pursued law and after a few years, realised that films were his calling.

