This is how Deepika Padukone is checking herself out after eating birthday cake all week

It must have been a busy week for Deepika Padukone. She celebrated her hubby Ranveer Singh's birthday on July 6 and had even taken to her Instagram account to wish her with an adorable caption and an adorable picture.



And since she may have stuffed a lot of cakes in these last few days, her next post on Instagram is understandable and apt. She could be seen checking herself out after eating so many of them. But she had a unique and amusing way of doing so- A Spoon.

After seeing it, Kartik Aaryan commented on it and asked Padukone- "Itni saaf chammach?" (sic) To which she replied- "kabhi mile ho mujhse?" (sic) But Padukone's Instagram isn't all about fun and frolic. She has been very vocal about the issue and importance of mental health and has been sharing her interactions and interviews with experts on the same.

She has been committed to the cause of mental health and has even started the foundation called Live Love Laugh to encourage people suffering from depression to talk about their issues. On the work front, Padukone will be seen with Singh in Kabir Khan's 83, this will be their fourth film together, the other three being with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

She also has Shakun Batra's film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday coming up that's slated to release on the week of Valentine's Day next year. Padukone's true arrival as an actor happened in 2012 with Homi Adajania's Cocktail. In 2013, her phenomenon was birthed. Delivering four consecutive hits in the form of Race 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, and Ram Leela, she became a force to reckon with.

And then, she went on to do films like Happy New Year, Piku, Tamasha, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Chhapaak.

