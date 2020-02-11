This is how Disha Patani spent her Tuesday morning; we're so inspired!

It would be an amazing day indeed if we could pick up 10 kg weights, leave alone ones weighing 60 kg. It takes a different kind of determination and dedication to fitness that makes you train with 60 kg weights, that too in the morning. Disha Patani has taken fitness to a whole new level as can be seen in the latest video posted by the actress on social media. She wrote, "mornings be like, 60 kg (125 pounds) a** to grass, 4 reps"

It's unbelievable how fit Disha is to be able to carry 60 kg weights on her upper back and do four repetitions with it no less! The Bharat actress can be seen wearing black gym shorts paired with a white hoodie, with her hair up in a casual bun.

Disha Patani's latest movie outing, Malang, has been doing decent business at the box office. Co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, Malang is an action-thriller with a romantic angle to it.

Speaking about a gruelling underwater scene that Disha and Aditya shot for the film, the actress shared, "It was very difficult to shoot the scene because we would be underwater for literally 10 hours! And, the entire shoot was for almost 12 to 14 hours. Staying underwater and giving those expressions, being in character was quite a bit of a challenge. Adi and I trained for about 2 to 3 days with a proper coach before we actually shot for the underwater sequence."

