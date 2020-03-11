This is how Hrithik Roshan celebrated Holi with friends and family!

This year, Sanjay Khan and his family did not celebrate Holi with colours at his Juhu home. Instead, they used flowers "to keep the environment clean and due to the unfortunate circumstances the world is going through (sic)," he posted. Hrithik Roshan was part of the festivities. He is always setting new goals about how to be friendly with your ex, and her family.

We really admire how Roshan and his entire family decided to save water and colours both and celebrated the festival with flowers. Also, given the Coronavirus threat that's looming large in the world, this seems to be a safer celebration. DJ Aqeel took to his Instagram account to share the lovely picture from the celebrations.

Have a look:

Coming back to Hrithik, he had a fantastic 2019 with the dual blockbusters Super 30 and War, and is now gearing up for Krrish 4.

