This is how it crumbles

Trending on social media, skillet cookies are a dessert city chefs are experimenting with. Here are the best five

The fact that desserts are beginning to get their due on restaurant menus is evident in the commissioning of pastry chefs across well-known establishments. It follows, then, that these chefs are finding different ways to make simple desserts look attractive, and serving them with cool twists. One such innovation — which is also a huge trend online — is the skillet cookie, which is a large cookie served on a cast iron pan and embellished with quirky condiments. Here are five places in the city to find one.

Size does matter

Chef Rakesh Talwar describes one of his eatery's signature desserts as "The Cookie Monster met Pizza Pie in gourmet harmony and gave birth to the drool-worthy Pizza Cookie." He adds that in a world full of hectic, piled-on desserts, the pizza cookie ('300) offers a classic, freshly baked option that's easy on the eyes, and the spoon. "I have always loved cookie dough. But while conceptualising the pizza menu, I noticed that there weren't too many dessert options and bingo! The cookie dough came to mind, and what better way than to make it as large as a pizza," Talwar says.

AT The Playlist Pizzeria, Veera Desai, Andheri West.

Time 12 pm to 1 am

CALL 8655884151

The future of pastry

The papa cookie ('525) at a Khar restaurant came about as a result of chef Vivek Swamy's colleague's wish to have a monster cookie, which is made with Nutella and Callebaut and almost no flour. "Desserts, in general, are picking up momentum on social media, especially with state-of-the-art developments in the pastry sector. This is hugely beneficial to the restaurant business," Swamy explains.

AT Out of the Blue, Le Sutra Hotel, 14 Union Park, Khar West.

Time 7 am to 10.30 am; 12 pm to 1.30 am

CALL 61344948

Gooey goodness

Naimita Jagasia is the founder and head baker of a vegan-friendly, plant-based bakery. The giant skillet cookies that she prepares cost '250 each and 48 hours of notice is needed for every order. "Skillet cookies are better versions of regular ones because you can dig into them with a spoon while they are still warm. They are also a lot easier to make; there's a lot less cleaning up involved. So, everyone's a winner," she tells us.

AT An Ode To Gaia (only for telephonic orders).

Time 48 hours notice needed for every order

CALL 9833833000 to place an order



Pic/Ssatej Shinde

The best of both worlds

Chef Jerson Fernandes tells us that the skillet cookie at his establishment was part of a giant dessert menu. "It catches the eye and is quite enticing. The best part is that it can be ordered throughout the day as it can be eaten as a dessert or as an accompaniment with tea. Moreover, people can share one," he tells us. The giant choco chip cookie-cake ('349) comes garnished with choco chips and roasted almonds, but you can opt for dried fruits, oatmeal or honey, too.

AT Jeon, Hotel Sea Princess, Juhu.

Time 10 pm to 12 am

CALL 26469500

The social cookie

"The first thing that comes to mind when you think of a cookie is eating freshly baked ones with a glass of milk, or licking the batter before your mum would put them inside the oven," says Niranjan Barman, head chef at a central Mumbai café. The chocolate chip cookie skillet ('325) here comes with torched marshmallows, vanilla bean ice cream and hot fudge sauce. "Instagram is booming with all sorts of food, from quirky to comforting stuff. The giant dessert trend was a game-changer and we saw all sorts of images and videos going viral — ice-cream sandwiches, chocolate bars, freakshakes, doughnuts, etc," he says, speaking about his inspiration.

AT Terttulia, Hotel Parkway, Veer Savarkar Road, Shivaji Park, Dadar West.

Time 11 am to 1.30 am

CALL 24468833

