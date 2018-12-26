This is how Jacqueline Fernandez played Santa Claus for the orphanage children

bollywood

On the occasion of Christmas Eve, Jacqueline Fernandez headed to meet her young fans and spent time with them singing Christmas carols and dancing.

Jacqueline Fernandez

On the occasion of Christmas Eve, the Jacqueline Fernandez headed to meet her young fans and spent time with them singing Christmas carols and dancing. The children danced and sung on Jacqueline's Judwaa 2 songs judwaa 2 chalti hai kya 9 se 12 and Lift Teri Bandh Hai.

During the course of interaction, Jacqueline realized that the children are also fans of her Judwaa 2 co-star as the children told her that would want to meet him. So, to fulfill their wish Jacqueline made a video call to her Judawaa 2 co-star and conveyed their messages to him. Varun also told the children that he would visit them with Jacqueline.

The children, who were awaiting one star, thanks to Jacqueline interacted with two stars at the same time. The Christmas became merrier for the children by this adorable gesture of the actress. Apart from the fun-filled interaction of dance and songs Jacqueline also spoke to the kids upon the importance of education and they should focus on it.

The young fans were so happy to meet the actress that they didn't leave her even for a second and even bid goodbyes till the exit gate. Jacqueline Fernandez, earlier this year, represented the voice of animal welfare at the UN on the world animal day as she took 8 million petition signatures voicing her opinion against animal testing.

Apart from Animal welfare, Jacqueline Fernandez also supports Marine Conservation and has been actively contributing to create awareness amongst the masses using social media platforms. The actress who has advocated many causes like marine conservation and animal welfare is currently striving to rebuild Kerela after the unfortunate floods hit the state.

