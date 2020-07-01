This is how Kartik Aaryan geared up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation

Actor Kartik Aaryan surely knows how to bring a smile on his fans' faces. On Tuesday, June 30, he posted a funny post before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation at 4 pm.

He upload a picture where his mother can be seen feeding him with a spoon. It looked like a spoonful of dahi-cheeni, which Indians consider auspicious eating before doing something important. Kartik's caption hinted that he had a spoon of dahi-cheeni to watch PM Modi's speech. Have a look right here:

Gearing up for Modi ji’s Address to the Nation !! pic.twitter.com/sLitdJZK4Q — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 30, 2020

"Gearing up for Modiji's address to the nation," Kartik wrote, leaving netizens in splits.

Actress Mandira Bedi commented: "Lol". Actress Anushka Ranjan reacted "hahah" to Kartik's post.

