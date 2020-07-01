This is how Kartik Aaryan geared up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on June 30 and this is how Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan geared up for it!
Actor Kartik Aaryan surely knows how to bring a smile on his fans' faces. On Tuesday, June 30, he posted a funny post before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation at 4 pm.
He upload a picture where his mother can be seen feeding him with a spoon. It looked like a spoonful of dahi-cheeni, which Indians consider auspicious eating before doing something important. Kartik's caption hinted that he had a spoon of dahi-cheeni to watch PM Modi's speech. Have a look right here:
Gearing up for Modi ji’s Address to the Nation !! pic.twitter.com/sLitdJZK4Q— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 30, 2020
"Gearing up for Modiji's address to the nation," Kartik wrote, leaving netizens in splits.
Actress Mandira Bedi commented: "Lol". Actress Anushka Ranjan reacted "hahah" to Kartik's post.
