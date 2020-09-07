This is how Kartik Aaryan is 'waiting for vaccine' to combat COVID-19

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's has again won the hearts of netizens with his latest quirky post on social media as he posed with a cute kitten. The 29-year-old actor took to Twitter to post a photograph where he is seen sitting next to a cute kitten.

Sported in a pink hoodie and ripped jeans, 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor gave a candid shot and in the caption, he wrote: "Tom and Jerry waiting for vaccine", adding a hashtag of 'social distancing' as the country is fighting against COVID-19.

Tom and Jerry waiting for vaccine ðÂÂÂ#SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/nrluoM9LN7 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) September 6, 2020

Lately, the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' star has been updating fans of his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Recently, the actor gave a twist to the viral 'Rasode mein kaun tha' rap video and hilariously asked the question with folded hands to his fans.

"Please bata do. Rasode mein kaun tha?, (Please tell me, who was in the kitchen)?" noted the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor as he posted to Instagram a glamorous picture while striking a pose with folded hands.

In the snap, Aaryan is seen sporting a beige sweater with a chequered lower. While on Independence Day, Aaryan posted a video on Instagram as he proudly hoisted the national flag while flashing a smile amid a crowd of school children cheering for the star.

