Katrina Kaif plays a prank on her followers; reveals details about it

In a chat show with Arbaaz Khan, Katrina Kaif reveals her favourite prank video, social media mantra and her take on social dance numbers in movies

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is one of the last actors from Bollywood, who made her way into the world of social media. She made her debut on Instagram and became one of the fastest actors to have rapidly increasing followers on the photo-sharing app. Her Instagram is one of the most attractive ones amongst other stars. She is also amongst one of the most followed stars on social media. After making her debut on Instagram, Katrina Kaif was asked about getting onto Twitter and Facebook. To which, the actress had said, "One at a time."

Now in an interaction with Arbaaz Khan on his chat show about dealing with social media trolls, Katrina Kaif made several revelations. The actress revealed that it was her ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, who taught her to use Instagram. She also confessed that he has a ghost account on Instagram and spies on everyone. Well, this has been spilled many times that Ranbir Kapoor hides behind a dummy name on social media.

Katrina Kaif's Instagram account gives a glimpse into her real life. However, Varun Dhawan has something contradictory to say about it. Varun, in a chat with Arbaaz Khan on the same show, had said that Katrina Kaif is one actor, who is drastically opposite to what she is in real life than Instagram.

"She is new on social media and appears to be very fun, having a great time with great pictures, sense of humour. Katrina in real life is all about work. She is a horse with blinkers except when she is hungry and wants to eat something. Then also she eats like a horse," said Varun, who was supposed to feature opposite Katrina in Street Dancer 3D. However, she walked out of the film and was replaced by Shraddha Kapoor.

While talking to Arbaaz, Katrina spoke about a video through which she pranked onto her followers. She said that in one of the videos she is doing a one-hand pushup and is also doing pushups without hands. While the audience was mind-blown with her fitness level, it was later revealed that it was actually a prank. Her trainer was lifting her using a plank, and according to Katrina, it was the best video ever.

During the conversation, she also revealed her social media mantra, and how she felt about constant criticism of item numbers.



On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of Bharat with Salman Khan.

