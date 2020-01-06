This is how much Priyanka Chopra's neon pink cutout gown costs

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas rocked in a neon pink cutout gown for the New Year's bash which costs over a whopping Rs 60,000. Priyanka welcomed the year 2020 with her husband Nick Jonas at the Jonas Brothers' concert. For the occasion, she sported a bright pink cutout gown with a plunging neckline and a long flowy skirt, which accentuated her svelte body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) onJan 2, 2020 at 10:33am PST

According to timesofindia.com, the bright pink cut out ensemble that Priyanka wore for the concert costs around Rs 64,000 approximately. Priyanka teamed her look with a gold watch. She completed the look with pink lips.

According to Priyanka's closet fan page, she wore the neon cutout gown, which costs approximately USD 895, from a label called PatBo.

