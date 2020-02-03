This is how Radhika Apte has become an OTT sensation ever since her shows with Netflix

Radhika Apte is the first name when it comes to our minds when it comes to OTT platforms. The actress has portrayed powerful characters in Lust Stories, Ghoul, Sacred Games, Hunterrr, Andhadhun and much more.

Over time, fans have made meme's that prove their love for Radhika and all the reasons why Radhika wears a crown of the OTT queen. These memes are proof of how many characters the actress has given and the appreciation for the same.

Here are two of them:

The one thing in common that has changed over time is the content and the consumers of the content. The audience is highly demanding raw, organic and fresh content and Radhika has always served that on the plate and made the audiences happy. Another advantage of the platforms is that the content is on their phone all the time and the content produced is much better as it is original and unique. Radhika started her career from scratch and built her fanbase from zero and has always gone in the upward direction.

Radhika will be seen essaying the role of a spy, in Apple Tv's upcoming project titled Shantaram. With her unconventional and very niche choice of roles, Radhika is surely winning across all the platforms with her talent and artistry.

On the work front, Radhika Apte will be next seen in the film, Raat Akeli Hai, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow. Fans can’t wait to see what she has to offer with these new exciting projects and roles

