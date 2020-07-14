This is how Radhika Apte is spending her time in England, shares a glimpse on Instagram

Radhika Apte, unlike a lot of other Bollywood celebrities, is spending her time during this lockdown all the way in England. She has been quite active on Instagram and been sharing her goofy and fun pictures and videos with her fans. The latest one gives us a glimpse of how she has been spending her time away from India in the foreign land.

Taking to her Instagram account, she could be seen cooking fish, wearing a headgear and a sweater, and smiling from ear to ear. This is what she wrote as her caption- "A long cycle ride and then sweater and fish!" (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

Kalki Kanmani commented on the post- "I wish I was on the other side of the camera." (sic) This was followed by a kiss emoji. Apte replied with a kiss emoji again and the upside down smiling emoji. A user had a question for the actress- "Which part of England are you in where you still need the warm clothes?" (sic)

Coming to warm, she shared another picture where she could be seen sitting in front of the bonfire and soaking herself in all the heat. Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram #burningthroughthesky #fire A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) onJun 29, 2020 at 3:02am PDT

Let's see when does she come back to India. Apte has been acting for over a decade now. She has acted in films like Rakta Charitra, Shor In The City, Pad Man, AndhaDhun, and Baazaar. And of course, her association with Netflix that happened in 2017 and 2018 cannot be forgotten. Collaborating with the streaming platform on projects like Ghoul, Lust Stories, and Sacred Games, made her extremely popular.

Also Read: Giving Us The Perfect Summery Vibe, Radhika Apte's Latest Photo Shoot Is A Sheer Delight

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news