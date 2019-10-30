This is how Rajkummar Rao's parents reacted to his nude scene in a film

Rajkummar Rao recently appeared on Neha Dhupia's podcast, No Filter Neha season 4. The actor was at his candid best, and the host Neha is best known to extract secrets from the celebrities, as she shares a warm relationship with almost everybody in Bollywood.

On the show, Rajkummar Rao spoke about many things. But, one thing that not many are aware about is that the Omerta actor went nude in of his earliest films titled, Love Sex Aur Dhokha. Directed by Dibaker Banerjee, the film was produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Elaborating about that scene and revealing his parents' reaction upon learning this was something that Rao recalled. He told Neha Dhupia, "So I got the call and I was, of course, very happy. One of the most happiest moments of my life. And then after 2 days, I met Dibaker and he then told me that you know there is a scene where you have to be fully naked in the scene. It took me seconds to just understand it and I, then I said yeah it's fine, it's my job. And I said yeah anything for my part but I knew that I now have to tell my parents and my family."

Realising that Rajkummar has to inform his parents about it, he continued saying, "But they (his parents) were very cool. I just told them, I didn't even ask them. I just told them ki listen there is this film I got, they were very happy. And then you know in the last scene I might be naked - they were like What! I said mujhe nanga hona padega shayad! I said no only back, only back, no frontal nudity but they were very okay about it, never discuss this point."

On the personal front, Rajkummar Rao had been seen adding life to various Diwali parties by his presence. He attended Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash and danced with her to the tunes of 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare'. Take a look:

On the professional front, Rao's recent outing is Made In China, and he will next be seen working with Priyanka Chopra. Talking about it, he told Neha, "I'm very excited. I'm super duper thrilled, nervous also because I know it will be a different process but a process I'm pretty sure I'm gonna enjoy. Just live the part. I met PC, we've had couple of reading sessions and she is a great girl. I'm going to have some New York accent and put in a bit of a New York accent. I'm still under training. I'll do it but, you'll see it in the film. I'm keeping it for that. But PC is a very chilled out girl, she is a really really great actor. Like how she would come up with ideas and we would improvise and she would be completely involved. That's a great quality I think. "

Rao will have an immensely busy 2020 as he's gearing up for films like RoohiAfza, an untitled film with Anurag Basu, on the same lines of Life In A... Metro and Turram Khan.

