This is how Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first anniversary is around the corner and they are going to celebrate it in the most beautiful and private manner. Ranveer and Deepika will be leaving town on November 14; they would be head first to Tirupati and then to Amritsar with their entire family to seek blessings. On November 14, they will be at Tirupati visiting the Balaji and the Padmavati temple and then fly to Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple on November 15. The entire family will fly back to Mumbai on the 15th.

Their love story began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2012, and it was love at first sight for Ranveer, and Deepika took her own sweet time to reciprocate the advances. The duo went on to do films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat and all of them were much bigger blockbusters than the previous ones. They are now coming together for the fourth time for Kabir Khan's '83, and Padukone joked how she's finally doing a happy film with her husband.

Deepveer keep exchanging adorable comments on social media and amuse their fans. Recently, the actress shared a meme on her Instagram story that revealed Singh's favourite candy. Also, even at award functions, the duo is always busy cuddling with each other and displaying their unrequited love. It seems they are truly made for each other.

Coming to their forefront, Padukone will also star next year in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is slated to release on January 10, which will be followed by '83, releasing on April 10, a Shakun Batra directorial that's towards a darker space and a film on Draupadi, the iconic character of The Mahabharata. Singh, on the other hand, will gear up for Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Takht and he's also in talks with Bhansali for their fourth film together.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates