This is how Sara Ali Khan's Monday Blues looks like and it's gorgeous

Sara Ali Khan is extremely fond of sharing her candid pictures and videos on Instagram, some latest, some throwback, and these days, she has been channeling the poet inside her. Her latest Instagram post is a mix of both. It's both candid and also shows her poetic side.

This is what she wrote- "Monday Blues, Blue Hues, Kaajal or Cactus couldn't choose, So posing with both while my coffee brews." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Khan is gearing up for two major films in the coming months. She's collaborating with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re, which is slated to release on Valentine's Day in 2021. And the other film is Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. This comedy is touted to release directly on the OTT platform.

Talking about it, a source recently said, "The idea was to hold back for a theatrical release, but in current times, there is no clarity on reopening of cinema halls, and hence, they took the tough call of opting for a direct to digital release. The team feels that Diwali is the ideal time to get the family audiences glued onto their television and laptop screens to collectively enjoy the comic caper."

The source also talked about how this comedy has fetched the third-highest amount on the OTT platform owning to the leading man's stardom. It said, "After Laxmmi Bomb and Bhuj, it's Coolie No. 1 that has fetched the maximum money, reconsolidating Varun Dhawan's star power and the film's anticipation among the audience. It's a shocking decision, but the team was left with no other option as the future of cinema halls looks bleak at the moment."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Gives Tricolour Twist To Her Childhood Picture On Independence Day

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news