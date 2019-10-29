This is how Shah Rukh Khan has made everyone fall in love with him again
Ever since his interview with David Letterman has dropped on Netflix, fans cannot stop raving about Shah Rukh Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan's fans across the globe have fallen in love with the superstar all over again after watching his latest interview with television host David Letterman on Netflix, which is currently viral. Fans of King Khan took to Twitter to express their love for the superstar after watching the interview and they just can't stop gushing about it. The actor took to Twitter to share the news with his fans that he is watching his own interview with son AbRam. Take a look:
So you finally settle down on your soft bed, with your softer littlest one & say, “let’s watch something new today...on @NetflixIndia ...” and this banner pops up!! & the littlest one quips...”papa it’s not new...it’s just you!! “ Well... pic.twitter.com/ncu2RA74h6— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 26, 2019
And this is how his fans have reacted to the interview on Twitter. It seems he has charmed everyone with his wit and intelligence once again:
I have watched the program for the fourth time!! Just don't stop talking @iamsrk .What a beautiful words SRK sir, hope they do another interview together. #SRKOnLettermanShow pic.twitter.com/WkYRWpy14L— Akk (@asma___akk) October 27, 2019
It was great interview.I had so much funðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂI'm gonna watch it again todayðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— SRKisLoveTurkey (@Emine1965555) October 27, 2019
Love you KingâÂÂÂ¤#SRKOnLettermanShow pic.twitter.com/qI0R8fMTxR
Oh My Goodness this interview is so fun to watch, my hubby who isn’t an SRK fan is cracking up laughing!— ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¨ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦Leena ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂµðÂÂÂÂÂÂ°ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¬♥ï¸ÂÂÂ (@CrazedIndianW) October 27, 2019
I want SRK to do a movie with this level of humility, humour & maturity my heart wants it so badly! Bio-Pic perhaps? #SRKonLettermanShow pic.twitter.com/2bJd2blsWO
My last 1hr jus flew away..... @iamsrk— Tony Joseph (@ToeKnee_01) October 28, 2019
kept me spellbound with his witty, charming & fascinating demeanor. He's definitely much more than the movies he does #SRKOnLettermanShow @NetflixIndiahttps://t.co/K6fhtbhZ9b
a person that doesn’t even know i exist makes me the happiest. i actually teared up when shahrukh walked in, i can never unstan this legend. it will be a sin to, for real. i don’t talk about how much srk mean to me everyday but he is in my heart forever&ever.#SRKOnLettermanShow pic.twitter.com/gsjpN4toaP— ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¶ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@aegyojinn) October 27, 2019
Frankly speaking #SRKOnLettermanShow was just amazing, brilliant to watch!— Himanshu RajðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@Raj88Himanshu) October 27, 2019
Must watch for each and every SRKians and even for those who are not,you all will like it for sure! @iamsrk @NetflixIndia
On the work front, the actor is expected to make an announcement on his next film on his 54th birthday on November 2.
