This is how Shah Rukh Khan has made everyone fall in love with him again

Updated: Oct 29, 2019, 09:20 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Ever since his interview with David Letterman has dropped on Netflix, fans cannot stop raving about Shah Rukh Khan.

Picture Courtesy: Official Youtube Page/Netflix India
Picture Courtesy: Official Youtube Page/Netflix India

Shah Rukh Khan's fans across the globe have fallen in love with the superstar all over again after watching his latest interview with television host David Letterman on Netflix, which is currently viral. Fans of King Khan took to Twitter to express their love for the superstar after watching the interview and they just can't stop gushing about it. The actor took to Twitter to share the news with his fans that he is watching his own interview with son AbRam. Take a look:

And this is how his fans have reacted to the interview on Twitter. It seems he has charmed everyone with his wit and intelligence once again:

On the work front, the actor is expected to make an announcement on his next film on his 54th birthday on November 2.

