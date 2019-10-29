This is how Shah Rukh Khan has made everyone fall in love with him again

Shah Rukh Khan's fans across the globe have fallen in love with the superstar all over again after watching his latest interview with television host David Letterman on Netflix, which is currently viral. Fans of King Khan took to Twitter to express their love for the superstar after watching the interview and they just can't stop gushing about it. The actor took to Twitter to share the news with his fans that he is watching his own interview with son AbRam. Take a look:

So you finally settle down on your soft bed, with your softer littlest one & say, “let’s watch something new today...on @NetflixIndia ...” and this banner pops up!! & the littlest one quips...”papa it’s not new...it’s just you!! “ Well... pic.twitter.com/ncu2RA74h6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 26, 2019

And this is how his fans have reacted to the interview on Twitter. It seems he has charmed everyone with his wit and intelligence once again:

I have watched the program for the fourth time!! Just don't stop talking @iamsrk .What a beautiful words SRK sir, hope they do another interview together. #SRKOnLettermanShow pic.twitter.com/WkYRWpy14L — Akk (@asma___akk) October 27, 2019

It was great interview.I had so much funðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂI'm gonna watch it again todayðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

Love you KingâÂÂÂ¤#SRKOnLettermanShow pic.twitter.com/qI0R8fMTxR — SRKisLoveTurkey (@Emine1965555) October 27, 2019

Oh My Goodness this interview is so fun to watch, my hubby who isn’t an SRK fan is cracking up laughing!



I want SRK to do a movie with this level of humility, humour & maturity my heart wants it so badly! Bio-Pic perhaps? #SRKonLettermanShow pic.twitter.com/2bJd2blsWO — ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¨ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦Leena ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂµðÂÂÂÂÂÂ°ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¬♥ï¸ÂÂÂ (@CrazedIndianW) October 27, 2019

My last 1hr jus flew away..... @iamsrk

kept me spellbound with his witty, charming & fascinating demeanor. He's definitely much more than the movies he does #SRKOnLettermanShow @NetflixIndiahttps://t.co/K6fhtbhZ9b — Tony Joseph (@ToeKnee_01) October 28, 2019

a person that doesn’t even know i exist makes me the happiest. i actually teared up when shahrukh walked in, i can never unstan this legend. it will be a sin to, for real. i don’t talk about how much srk mean to me everyday but he is in my heart forever&ever.#SRKOnLettermanShow pic.twitter.com/gsjpN4toaP — ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¶ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@aegyojinn) October 27, 2019

Frankly speaking #SRKOnLettermanShow was just amazing, brilliant to watch!



Must watch for each and every SRKians and even for those who are not,you all will like it for sure! @iamsrk @NetflixIndia — Himanshu RajðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@Raj88Himanshu) October 27, 2019

On the work front, the actor is expected to make an announcement on his next film on his 54th birthday on November 2.

