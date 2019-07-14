This is how Shakti Kapoor landed his first role

television

Shakti Kapoor on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shakti Kapoor shared the story of how he landed his first major role in Qurbani (1980) on The Kapil Sharma Show. It so happened that he met with an accident with Feroz Khan's car on Linking Road. "When I got out of the car, I saw this handsome man coming out of the Mercedes, it was Feroz Khan. As soon as I saw him, I said, 'Sir, my name is Shakti Kapoor, I'm from the Poona Film Institute. I have a diploma in acting, please give me a role in your movie."

The actor told Sharma that after this incident, Feroz Khan told writer KK Shukla about the mishap. It so happened that Kapoor met him the same evening. "When I came in, KK Shukla told me, 'Feroz Khan was looking for a man for a particular role in the movie, the man is from the Film Institute and he dashed his car into him.

'I got excited listening to this and shouted, 'I am the man.'" Shukla immediately called up Khan and told him that he had found the man he wanted to cast in his film. The rest, as they say, is history.

