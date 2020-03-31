This is how Shashi Shekhar fulfilled his dream of becoming what he is today

Every person has got their own way of storytelling. Shashi Shekhar, a reputed name in the entertainment world also had a dream of conveying stories with his work. To fulfill his dream, he lived in every moment and discovered the ancient, impressive and dramatic way to entertain people. He is a producer and a content strategist who has brought a long-lasting impact on the audience with his stories. With being in this field for almost 9 years, the producer has worked on many projects including fiction and non-fiction shows and films.

Shekhar has been a former journalist with India's leading news channel and he believes that his journey has been never-ending. "I used different mediums to make my stories reach to every section of society. I believe I am utilizing myself as a creative personality at the maximum by exploring different horizons", he said. Not just fiction and non-fiction shows, Shashi Shekhar has also conceptualized for many films. He has worked for many mass connect shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati, Dus Ka Dum, Bose which has helped him connect to the audience of different genres. Hailing from a small town, Shashi had the privilege to understand his audience and work on the content accordingly.

Throwing light on his other works, Shekhar has been the director's assistant for the short film Chutney, which bagged the Filmfare Award for the best short film in 2017. With regards to story and idea, he even worked for Bhuvan Bam's short film Plus Minus and it won the Filmfare Award for the best short film in 2018. Apart from this, his biggest achievement was that he headlined Friday episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati for season 8 and season 9. Super 30 founder Anand Kumar who had made his appearance on the show then, drew lakhs of viewers with 6,798,000 impressions in terms of TRPs which is a record in itself. Shashi Shekhar's latest project as a producer is for Voot's web series Asur.

