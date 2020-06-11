This is how Sidharth Malhotra described rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani

During an interactive session with fans on social media, Sidharth Malhotra was asked to describe rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. He quickly replied, "Shershaah."

Malhotra amused netizens (and garnered publicity) by mentioning the title of their upcoming film in which Advani plays his love interest. The two have teamed up for the first time in Tamil director Vishnuvardhan's Bollywood debut.

Recently, Sidharth Malhotra popped up on one of Kiara Advani's Instagram posts and wrote, "Looking good (sic)." He then told his ladylove that she must watch Marjaavaan (2019). A blushing Advani replied, "Yes, yes, all ears. I am listening (sic)." Mentor Karan Johar is said to have played Cupid with Sid and Ki.

Read more: The Mystery Behind Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani's Relationship Continues

On the work front, Malhotra, after the release of Shershaah, will be seen in Indra Kumar's film with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. On the other hand, Kiara has films like Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawaani, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 coming up.

Speaking of Shershaah, the film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. The film is all set to release on July 3.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news