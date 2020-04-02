This is how Swara Bhasker defended celebrities against a Twitter user!

Swara Bhasker doesn't believe in mincing words. The actress has found herself in a soup more than once due to her upfront nature, and has many a time also schooled trolls and haters on social media. Now, a Twitter user decided to call out celebrities posting their workout routines and videos of them doing household chores on social media.

The Twitter user wrote, "Dear Celebrities, doing household chores is basic! Don’t make a huge fuss about it on #socialmedia. @ReallySwara picking her dog poop becomes TOI news! #Sigh!"

Dear Celebrities, doing household chores is basic! Don’t make a huge fuss about it on #socialmedia. @ReallySwara picking her dog poop becomes TOI news! #Sigh! — Sorav Jain (@SoravJain) April 2, 2020

While the person took a dig at all celebrities, he did mention Swara's name in his tweet, and we all know Swara isn't someone who will take an insult lying down.

The actress tweeted back, "It's on the entertainment pages sir. Mat padhiye (don't read) :) social media was designed to share random life details that actually no one needs to know. Celebrities bhi vahi kar rahey hain, voh bhi bore hotey hain lockdown mein - muaaf kar dijiye (celebrities are doing the same thing, even they're getting bored in lockdown - forgive us) Baaki stay safe!"

It’s on the entertainment pages sir. Mat padhiye :) social media was designed to share random life details that actually no one needs to know ð¤£ Celebrities bhi vahi kar rahey hain, voh bhi bore hotey hain lockdown mein- muaaf kar dijiye! Baaki stay safe! ðð¿ð¤ @DelhiTimesTweet https://t.co/lPzqVENmFJ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 2, 2020

What do you think? Who's right under the circumstances?

