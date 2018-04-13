This is how visual technology helps you in simplifying decor

The power of visual technology is pretty compelling when it comes to enabling customers in realising their designs and letting them space-walk into it





Technology is not just reforming our lives but is also streamlining our lifestyle. Gone are the days when people had to undertake the cumbersome task of churning through endless Pantone shade cards and design catalogues just to get a basic idea of their ideal space.

After all, for something as indispensable as decor and designing one has to be extra sure of choices, else the end result instead of being beautiful can be baffling. But with the advent of visual technology, this once upon a time the tedious task has completely revolutionized the way we function.

To take the guesswork out of the decor and designing process, imagine if you have the ability to see exactly how the interiors of your space will finally look like? It'll be fascinating, to say the least.

Through HD and 3D renderings, it transforms a basic space into a dynamic, vibrant environment with tactile elements, effects and even suggestions of an aesthetic furniture layout that will best suit your unique floor plan, according to Shailesh Goswami, CEO and Founder of Foyr.

It is like an incredible visual treat that helps the customer in making the right choice. The power of visual technology is pretty compelling when it comes to enabling customers in realising their designs and letting them space-walk into it.

Without putting hours of manual labour or stressing about their decisions, customers can conveniently interact with a space before giving a final confirmation. Priyanka Bhardwaj, Interior Designer, Studio ID said, "With Visual Technology customers get a quick and impressive preview of how exactly, the colours match, the fabric and textures look and precisely which piece of furniture is best suited for which space; to the point that environmental lighting with a real-time shadow feature, also gives customers an honest depiction of their potential purchase. It can also simulate real-time scenarios to check functional aspects of a design. All this with a value proposition shaped effectively, efficiently and innovatively for the consumer."

It can also simulate real-time scenarios to check functional aspects of a design. All this with a value proposition shaped effectively, efficiently and innovatively for the consumer.

Visual technology provides a major advantage of personalization and customization of designs. Up till now many of us who did not have a creative flair, had to rely presumably on recommendations made by the interior designer or go along with limited options that we came across on the internet or at a store, but no more!

An ethereal combination of technology and human creativity creates a dazzling visual showcase of decor and designs that have the ability to radically improve and provide apt solutions according to a customer¿s unique requirements.

Which means that customers can not only get their own elements in place but also chose from image variations, colour gradients, high-quality details, and many other new possibilities that determine their personal style.

With differentiated variations, the whole atmosphere becomes a personalized, engaging and emotional experience for the customer where their space just comes alive instantly.

They can easily visualize things which are currently not there and thus, perceive how space would look after project completion. In case of changes, the solution can be incorporated much earlier saving a lot of time and money for both.

Whether it is inspiration or implementation, visual technology is playing a crucial role in streamlining the decor and design space.

Right from providing a cost-effective immersive experience to creating engagement in a short period of time; visual technology is the ideal way to interpret any decor and design without having to wait for the entire manual process to finish.

They also assist consumers in formulating a space based on current trends and style. If this sounds interesting, and you haven't already checked it out, well it's about time you do.

