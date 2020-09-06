This is how Zain Kapoor's second birthday celebration looked like, Mira Kapoor shares a glimpse

Mira Kapoor shared a glimpse of son Zain's birthday celebration as he turned two on Saturday. The tot is obsessed with toy cars, so the party's theme and gifts were all veered towards it. "The obsession is 'two' real," posted Kapoor on Instagram.

Daughter Misha and actor husband Shahid Kapoor also had to present him with toy cars and trucks. Zain is said to have a roomful of toys, but still can do with some more cars. Have a look at her post right here:

View this post on Instagram The obsession is TWO real! ðð #happybirthdayzain A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) onSep 4, 2020 at 9:32pm PDT

And just like a lot of other Bollywood celebrities, Mira Kapoor has also joined the bandwagon of sharing throwback pictures on her Instagram Account. In another post recently, she shared a picture with her hubby Shahid Kapoor and stated how she has been missing dining at her favourite restaurant.

Have a look right here:

Coming to Shahid Kapoor, he was gearing up for a film called Jersey, which was slated to release in cinemas on August 28, but has now been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The film is a remake of the Telugu hit of the same name and also stars Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in crucial roles.

The actor was last seen in Kabir Singh in 2019, which was the second biggest blockbuster of the year after Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War.

