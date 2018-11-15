This is India's best chance to beat Australia, says Sourav Ganguly

cricket

Former captain Sourav Ganguly backs visitors to win Test series in Australia; says hosts without Smith & Warner is like Team India without Kohli & Rohit

India skipper Virat Kohli (right) with Rohit Sharma during the 3rd Test v SL at Kotla last December. Pic/AFP

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly yesterday said that Indian team under Virat Kohli has the "best chance to beat Australia" in absence of their premier players Steven Smith and David Warner.

Cricket Australia's board has resolved to respond to the call to lift the bans on Smith, Warner and Cameron Bancroft by next week, but all indications are they are not ready to bring the trio back to international cricket early.



Sourav Ganguly

"This is like the Indian team not having Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. It's a huge factor," Ganguly said on the sidelines of a promotional event here yesterday. "It's a great moment for Indian cricket. This is their best opportunity to beat Australia," the former India captain added.

Having suffered defeats in their earlier overseas Test series in South Africa and England, the Virat Kohli & Co will salvage pride winning in Australia. India will play four Test matches against Australia with the first five-day contest commencing in Adelaide on December 6.

The Indian pace attack had impressed in England in their 1-4 series loss and Ganguly said: "I have seen in England that they [bowlers] have taken 20 wickets in almost every Test." Ganguly however warned the Indian team stay cautious. "But you also have to keep in mind that Australia in Australia are a different kettle of fish. Many feel that they are a weak outfit but I don't think so," he added.

