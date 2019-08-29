This is Mahesh Babu's philosophy before taking up a project

regional-cinema

Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for Sarileru Neekevvaru portraying the role of an army officer

Mahesh Babu. Picture sourced from his PR.

Mahesh Babu's films are known for the kind of script he chooses and the impact it leaves, later. His box office collection in the past has proven that he is one of the bankable actors who has given phenomenal box office records. His films are not only appreciated in metropolitan cities but are appreciated in various regions as well.

When Mahesh Babu was asked about his philosophy or thought behind choosing a film, he said, "It's about your judgment more than anything else when you sit so it's all about the story. When the story is there and if it's brilliant the 80% of your work is done and 20% is just to execute so it all gets down to your judgment I feel and so in my case over the last 20 years I have done some mistakes but you learn from your mistakes and you do some good films also."

Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for Sarileru Neekevvaru portraying the role of an army officer. He was recently seen in Kashmir shooting for the film. According to the news, the film is a revenge-action drama. The actor was even trained by a linguist to get the pronunciation correct.

Mahesh Babu's 26th film Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set to hit the theatres on Sankranti 2020 and the fans are looking forward to watching him on the big screens.

Also Read: Sarileru Neekevvaru intro video released on Mahesh Babu's birthday

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates