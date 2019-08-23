This is the advice Jackky Bhagnani gave Bhumi Pednekar about work

bollywood

A team member was heard saying that Jackky Bhagnani has been telling Bhumi Pednekar to break away from the YRF fold.

That Bhumi Pednekar and Jackky Bhagnani are an item is now old news. But what isn't is that he has been giving her professional advice. Our fly on the wall overheard a conversation of a team member, who handles Pednekar, during an ad shoot of one of their clients at a south Mumbai locale. The team member was heard saying that Bhagnani has been telling her to break away from the YRF fold.

Pednekar has been proving her acting chops in projects outside the banner. She's got good films in her kitty and there is no need to continue her association. It is a tough decision for her considering they gave her a break. But with no more films from their banner in her kitty, it does make for good business sense.

Bhumi Pednekar has quite a few interesting projects in her kitty currently. The actress will be seen in Bala opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Saand Ki Aankh alongside Taapsee Pannu, and Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Konkona Sen Sharma.

Bala has Bhumi playing a dusky woman dealing with insecurities, while Saand Ki Aankh features the actress taking up the challenge of playing a 60-year-old sharpshooter on-screen. About her character in Bala, Bhumi tells mid-day, "While choosing a film, I try and understand if the audience will connect with my part. My characters need to be layered, complex and have a strong sense of being. Bala is right up my sleeve. It's so funny and moving; it's a story where you will connect to the characters instantly."

Bhumi is equally excited about Saand Ki Aankh. Saand Ki Aankh tells the story of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, the country's oldest women sharpshooters. She says, "These two women are given incredible recognition around the world, but no one knows how they had to fight their family and society to bring about a positive change for women in their male-dominated community. As an artiste, you hope that you get a film like this in your career and I'm fortunate to have this in my bag."

