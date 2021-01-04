This is Vivek Oberoi's 'most blissful place'; photo inside

Vivek Anand Oberoi on Sunday went down memory lane and tweeted his family photo. As a child, he used to find sitting on the lap of his father and actor Suresh Oberoi, the most blissful place.

The black and white photo features him with his parents and sister.

"Sitting on Dad's lap - the most blissful place in the world. Sharing the frame are the two most beautiful women who are my source of inspiration and unshakeable strength! Love you all to the moon and back! Koi lauta de mujhe bachpan ke din! #ChildhoodMemories #Throwback," Vivek wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi)

On the work front, Vivek last starred in the 2019 film "PM Narendra Modi".

He will be seen in the horror flick "Rosie: The Saffron Chapter", which is said to be based on true events that happened in Gurugram. He also has whodunit thriller film "Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder?" in his kitty.

