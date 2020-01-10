This is what Ajay Devgn has to say about the JNU Violence

Deepika Padukone received a lot of praise on social media for being at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi to be with the students. And now, Ajay Devgn has also reacted to the ongoing tension and violence the students are being subjected to.

Taking to his Twitter account, Devgn wrote- I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge. I appeal to everyone- let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly.

Take a look right here:

I appeal to everyone- let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly #JNUViolence — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 10, 2020

On the work front, 2020 has started on a great note for the actor as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, his 100th film, has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. And some have even declared this could be the first 100-crore grosser of the year. And things only get busier for the actor as he has one film lined-up after another.

His next release would be Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, where he'll return as Bajirao Singham. Next would be SS Rajamouli's ambitious drama, RRR, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan, Chanakya, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and a film with Indra Kumar starring Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra. And not to forget, Golmaal 5 too.

It seems he's currently the busiest actor in the business, and rightly so!

