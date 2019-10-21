MENU

This is what Amaal Mallik has to say about Sonakshi Sinha's song, Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai

Updated: Oct 21, 2019, 08:37 IST | The Hitlist Team |

Singer Amaal Mallik calls Sonakshi Sinha's Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai a song that was not well worked upon, clarifies his statement on Twitter.

Amaal Mallik and Sonakshi Sinha
It's hard to recall when the practice of actors singing their own songs started. However, this seems to have irked some of the artists of the Hindi film industry. On the talk shows, seeing the controversy grow, he took to his Twitter account to clarify what he meant and why the statement shouldn't be blown out of proportion. Take a look:

Coming back to the issue that happened in 2017, Mallik expressed his concern when he got to know Sinha would also be performing at the Justin Bieber concert. He said, "My fans did the work for me during the Twitter banter with Sonakshi. People don't like people who have a voice. People are not very vocal about their feelings in this industry."

He added, "When you have an international star coming down for a concert, everyone would expect a singer to represent India. You cannot have an actor do that. I feel the best talent in the country should be showcased on such a platform. It needs to be a well-curated musical act. Not only to Indians, but it should also show the world that is what our talent is."

The actress is yet to respond to the singer's opinions. Whose side are you on?

