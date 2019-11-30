This is what Arham Surana did to become a social media influencer

The passion for sharing knowledge saw Arham Surana become one of the most successful social media influencers. He is from Udaipur who started earning at the age of 16. A true entrepreneur, he has got a great mindset about business who believes to take one step at a time. He has sacrificed many things in life and while the people at his age were busy enjoying their lives doing partying, this young lad was busy thinking about how to make a living. His hard work has paid off and today he is helping many brands and entrepreneurs to grow and expand their network via his marketing skills.

Arham was raised in the UAE which helped him to polish his English fluency. Over the years, he has been associated with many celebrities and has collaborated with top brands, public figures."One must sacrifice his leisure time and work hard to live life like a king. Give 5 years of your time now and hustle as much as you can because I believe this is the time a person can go his way out and make a lot of money. I would say that I sacrificed some good things to get the best things in life and I am really happy about it", said Surana.

The constant effort of helping brands to increase their public exposure through the right promotion has improvised his social media connections. With a strong 10 million network, the influencer has got top international clients and brands on board making him one of the most bankable names. Turning his dreams into reality, he has touched the new heights of success by his unique social media campaigns. The secret mantra of his life is that he is a student by the day and a businessman by the night. We must say that Arham Surana is on the right track and has got a lot of things to explore

in the years to come. Living by his quote, he says, "I have sacrificed few years of partying for decades of freedom."

