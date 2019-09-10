This is what Ayushmann Khurrana's co-star from Dream Girl has to say about him

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha's Dream Girl is receiving great appreciation for its content and the songs are good too. The high concept family entertainer has Ayushmann Khurrana in a never seen before avatar. His beautiful, serenading voice makes him the go-to person for the callers of a hotline in Mathura. Ayushmann will also team up with Annu Kapoor, seven years after Vicky Donor. Annu, who essayed to the role of a doctor Baldev Chaddha in Vicky Donor, will be playing the actor's father in the upcoming film.

At a recent event for Dream Girl, Annu Kapoor spoke about how both of them reunited for Dream Girl after Ayushmann's debut movie and how he has grown into an actor who presents himself as a challenging actor to some of the biggest names in the industry.

The veteran actor went on to praise Ayushmann Khurrana and how he is one of the most talented and humble actors he has come across and how Ayushmann Khurrana is on his way to become a superstar.

This is not the first time, the Jolly LLB 2 actor has praised Ayushmann. At a media interaction Annu Kapoor shared his experience of working with Ayushmann, Kapoor said: "In 2012, when we did an iconic film called Vicky Donor, the industry got an actor like Ayushmann. A few years back, I was working with a superstar in a film and he told me that Ayushmann is giving tough competition to all the actors. I asked him if he was talking about his acting and he told me, 'I am talking about remuneration!' I feel that's a huge compliment that he is giving competition to the superstars of this industry."

Kapoor also predicted that the romantic comedy will earn more than Rs 180 crore at the box-office. "I feel this film is definitely going to work. It will do a business of more than 180 crores. More specifically, it's going to do business between 178 crores to 187 crores. I feel good films have always worked and appreciated by the audience and this film will not be an exception to it," Annu Kapoor was quoted by news agency IANS.

In Dream Girl, Ayushmann essays the role of a young man imitating female voices which leads to hilarious results. A fortnight ago, the makers of the film dropped the trailer of the quirky family entertainer, which is already winning hearts. Apart from the hilarious behind-the-scene videos, the makers have released four hit songs, Radhe Radhe, Dil ka Telephone, Dhagala Lagali, and Iq Mulaqaat which have been widely loved by the fans.

Boasting of a crackling ensemble cast of Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, and Raj Bhansali, Dream Girl is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. Dream Girl is all set to release on September 13, 2019.

