This is what Farhan Akhtar has to say about Abhay Deol's post on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, a film about the journey of three friends, came out in 2011. It starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Farhan Akhtar. Deol had taken to his Instagram account to share with all of us how he and Akhtar were demoted at the award functions and how Roshan was nominated in the lead category. He also revealed how the industry lobbies against people in overt ways.

Speaking to India Today, Akhtar has now responded to Deol's post. This is what the actor had to say, "You are constantly hearing about some rat race and everybody is fighting each other to some kind of spot which does not exist. I mean the fact is you have to believe in yourself, you have to work sincerely, work hard, how many magazine covers you will do, whether you came on the front page of a magazine, or the front page of a newspaper."

He added, "If that is your larger interest, I really feel that you are in the wrong profession. You're not here for that. Have you come here to be an actor, director, singer, music composer, or have you come here to be a reality star? Have you come here to be just, I don't know, a star?"

Akhtar also said how seeking other people's validation may always end up disappointing an actor. "I feel that's a very personal thing. If in your personality you are constantly seeking validation for things, you will, there is no eventuality possible but disappointment. You may have a wonderful time for a while, but eventually you will be disappointed, because it is not possible to keep getting validation from other people," he stated.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was one of the biggest hits of the year 2011. On the work front, Akhtar has Toofan coming up where he reunites with his Bhaag Milkha Bhaag director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur. It was originally planned to release in the cinema halls on September 18 but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it could be postponed.

Deol, on the other hand, has always managed to impress both his critics and audiences with his versatility. Right from his debut, Socha Na Tha, in 2005, he went on to do films like Manorma: Six Feet Under, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Dev D, and Shanghai.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news