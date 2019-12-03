When Radhika Apte was offered only sex comedies because of Badlapur

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Radhika Apte is one of the finest actors we have in the industry and has proved the same time and again. Her choices of films and characters are drastically opposite to one another and it's a joy to watch her in a meaty part. However, Apte, at the recently held We The Women event, reveled what happened to her post the release of Badlapur in 2015.

Speaking about it, Apte said, "Comedy franchise films and sex comedies. I was offered a sex comedy after I did Badlapur. Because I stripped and I had done a short film, Ahalya, they said 'you are constantly playing the role of a seductress.' I said, 'can you tell me where'? They said Ahalya and Badlapur. I have been rejecting so much work. I don't know if it is good for me or not."

She was also asked about the kind of cinema she would like to be a part of and how she would define the word progressive within the spectrum of this medium, "I feel people, in the name of 'progressive', write anything. Hating men is not being progressive, for example. It's a storytelling medium, but as a director, writer, you are interpreting something. Your interpretation, perspective is the most important thing for me. I can play a male chauvinist, but as a perspective, what do you show is most important. If I disagree with the perspective and interpretation of the maker, then I don't do the film."

Apte isn't just a fine actor but also a fearless speaker and believes in calling spade a spade. 2018 was truly the game-changer for the actress as everything she did was a huge success. Be it films like Pad Man and Baazaar, or web-series on Netflix like Sacred Games, Ghoul, Bose, and Lust Stories. We are eagerly waiting to see what she does next!

