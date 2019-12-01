MENU

This is what happened when a fan tried to sell a gajra to Malaika Arora in the name of Arbaaz Khan

Updated: Dec 01, 2019, 13:30 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Malaika Arora recently met a fan who tried to sell her a gajra in the name of Arbaaz Khan and this is what happened next

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Malaika Arora Khan
Encountering over-enthusiastic fans is very common for Bollywood celebrities, but what to do when you meet some bizarre ones? Well, something similar happened recently when Malaika Arora encountered a rather strange fan. She was selling gajras and tried selling her one too.

However, the actress, who had the company of her sister Amrita Arora, looked in a haste and didn't pay any attention to the lady. Things took an unexpected turn when she said, "This is on behalf of Arbaaz Khan." Well, little did she she expect she would get to hear this. Don't believe us?

Well, here's the video where you can see everything that happened, take a look:

It's no news that Malaika and Arbaaz got separated and divorced amicably and have even spoken well of each other on public platforms and interviews. Coming to Malaika, she's known to be a fitness enthusiast and loves to post pictures and videos from her gym.

She's also known for her Monday Motivation Posts that inspire a lot of people. Her last post was truly one of her best ones. She wrote- The world is a beautiful place with many challenges. And on our journeys, we change! In case you missed it, have a look right here:

We are waiting to see what she posts on December 2 as it's a Monday.

