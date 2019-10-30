This is what happened when Nia Sharma's lehenga caught fire at a Diwali party

Actress Nia Sharma was saved in the nick of time when her lehenga caught fire at a Diwali party. She shared details of her mishap on social media. The telly actor revealed that her outfit was ablaze when she accidentally brushed past a diya. She shared a picture of the burnt dress on Instagram and wrote, "The power of a diya. Caught fire in a second. I got saved by the layers in my outfit or some force that protects you." Take a look:

Having said that, the actress was looking extremely beautiful and gorgeous in the aforementioned lehenga and oozed elegance and grace. In case you missed the pictures she shared with her fans, here they are again:

Sharma is an immensely successful TV actress who has been working for almost a decade. She is known for shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jamai Raja and Pavitra Rishta. And since the entertainment industry is currently exploring the world of web-series, Sharma has veered into the space as well. From 2017 to 2018, she did Twisted for Jio Cinema and is presently busy with Jamai 2.0 for Zee5, where she essays the role of Roshni.

For the first season of Jamai Raja, she won several accolades and awards for her performance and the second season seems to be a winner as well.

