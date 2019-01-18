This is what happens after 38, and 18 years of marriage

bollywood

Rish Kapoor with wife Neetu. (Right) Akshay Kumar with wife Twinkle Khanna

The #10YearChallenge may have caught the fancy of netizens who are sharing their present and decade-old photos but Twinkle Khanna has her own take on it.

Yesterday, Twinkle and Akshay Kumar celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary, so she preferred to take the 18-year challenge by lamenting on social media about the things hubby dearest did not give her. She wrote: "He didn't give me a private jet, a date with my childhood crush, Rob Lowe, and Ranveer Singh; he kept all his hugs for himself (sic)."

Yesterday, Neetu Kapoor shared a snapshot on Instagram with husband Rishi Kapoor in a restaurant. She captioned it, "This is what happens after 38 years of marriage. Husband on the phone and I'm clicking selfies (sic)." Replying to her post, some fans wondered if Chintu was busy the #10YearChallenge on social media.

