This is what happens when your sun-screen is not up to date

If you use an expired formula then it is likely to be ineffective and, as a result, could lead to sunburn or react with the skin and cause irritation

Thanks to all the recent innovation in sun protection, complaints like the inconvenience and unflattering residue are no longer excuses as the sunscreens help us to maintain a clearer skin.

It is recommended that sunscreen should be applied to all exposed skin, including the face, neck, and ears 30 minutes before you go out in the sun.

But wait, how long do these sunscreens last?

In this scorching heat of summer, sunscreens work as the night in the shining armor but there are somethings are we getting wrong when it comes to sun protection.

Independent reported that most sun creams do expire and most of it lasts for around 12 months. It can either be the change in texture or the smell that indicates that the cream or lotion is out of date.

The approach to store the cream can help you to use it for a longer period. One has to make sure that it is stored somewhere shaded, cool, dry and in no contact with sunlight.

