This is what Hrithik had to say on the occasion of Chhath Puja

Millennial superstar Hrithik Roshan is finally taking a break after delivering two of the biggest hits of 2019. Earlier, the superstar was at a beach in Mumbai to witness the occasion of Chhath Puja.

The actor shared a picture on social media with the caption, "Happy Chhath Puja to all the devotees who are undergoing the tough rituals of this great festival. Sending my love to all of you and my thanks to those who took a moment to interact with me at the beach today."

Take a look at his Instagram post right here:

Every year, hundreds of devotees go to the beach for the pooja, and last year too, the actor was at the beach witnessing the puja unfolding. This year is special for the actor as he recently played the role of a Bihari character in his movie Super 30. While preparing for the character, Hrithik understood the significance of the pooja.

The actor is on an all-time high as his movies, Super 30 and War, have charted great numbers at the box office with War becoming the highest-grossing movie of 2019 until now and is still running at the box office.

