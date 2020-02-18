This is what Hrithik Roshan has learned from his father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan

Actor Hrithik Roshan has opened up about what his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, told him he should keep in mind while working with different directors. The father-son duo has worked together in blockbusters like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish and Krrish 3 as director and actor.

"People often ask, you work with different directors. My father said that you must have four things -- mutual respect, a strong head, courage, and tolerance'. My responsibility lies till choosing the director. After that, I have to only listen (to the director)," said Hrithik, who has worked with directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Karan Johar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Siddharth Anand among others.

Is there a dream role? "There is no favourite dream role in my life. My favourite is what I do," he replied.

On his closest character, he said: "My life has two characters each on two ends that are closest -- Super 30 and Koi Mil Gaya on one end and War and Dhoom 2 at the other end."

