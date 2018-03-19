This is what Kajol eats

You'll be surprised to learn that one thing that Kajol can't do without is vada pavs and samosas

Kajol can't do without vada pavs and samosas on the set of Pradeep Sarkar's Ela. The actor has been sharing pictures on social media of what she is tucking into. She wrote, 'Team spirit, team vada pav (sic)."

Team spirit. Team vada pav A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) onMar 16, 2018 at 11:11pm PDT

Nowadays, many top celebrities are coming forward to lend their support for various social causes and campaigns and Kajol feels that it's a good move. "I feel people need to stand up and talk about things. I don't think that it would be a cause if there was no need for it," she said.

"As far as celebrities are concerned, I think when I switch on television as a layman then I would definitely listen to what a celebrity is talking about and that is what I feel is the strong point of a celebrity that we easily get recognized and people admire us. "That's why people sometimes listen to what we are saying and that's why I also involved myself in this cause," she added.

Kajol was last seen in "VIP 2".

