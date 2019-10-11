This is what Kareena Kapoor Khan has to say about Kiara Advani's character from Kabir Singh

No Hindi film in recent times has been as vociferously vilified as Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The love story of Kabir and Preeti was slammed by the critics for the way it normalised misogyny and toxic masculinity. However, the audiences had an opposite reaction and lapped up to the passion the two actors essayed on the celluloid. Result? It still is the highest grosser of the year so far.

Advani's character of Preeti also had to bear the brunt of the scathing criticism. She was called out for her silence and submissiveness. And now, after the entire world of social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also responded to her thoughts on this character. In an interview with Filmfare, she said, "I haven't seen the film. But clearly it hasn't affected anything because the movie has made over 300 crores. So, it's a double-edged sword. Because there are people who are actually going to watch it and have found something that they love. Otherwise, it is not possible for it to have done so well."

She added, "But I'm happy that people are talking about it and if you ask me, I don't personally believe in a character like that because that's not me as a person. But at the end of the day, it's a film and it has worked. But I'm happy that people are talking about things and they want their voice to be heard. But they clearly are outnumbered by the people who have loved the film. That's the reality which is sad."

Whose side are you on? Will this debate on Kabir Singh ever end? On the work front, the actress is gearing up for Good Newwz, Angrezi Medium and Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress is riding on the back-to-back successes of Singham Returns, Ki & Ka, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Veere Di Wedding. Will her winning streak continue with these films?

