This is what Kartik Aaryan did before Arjun Kapoor could!

Arjun Kapoor surely has something to be upset about Kartik Aaryan's Instagram post!

Kartik Aaryan is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Luka Chuppi. While the actor must be tired working and promoting round the clock, his fans love his looks that he posts on his social media account. And no wonder the netizens are not complaining seeing Kartik everywhere in his best casual looks, but looks like Arjun Kapoor surely has something to be upset about.

Well, yesterday the actor posted on Instagram his look for the day. The actor is seen in a white pull-over, with Hollywood classic Scarface printed on it.

Kartik looked super-hot and even made his casual look quite fashionable and stylish. However soon Arjun Kapoor commented on his picture calling him 'copy cat'. Well fans and netizens were confused with the comment but however Kartik Aaryan soon replied to his comment and cleared the confusion.

Kartik commented saying, '@arjunkapoor so guys we hv d same tshirt n were supposed to twin. Sorry I wore it already arjun .. busy promotiona hai yaar.' Now that's some internet bromance hard to miss. We have to agree while our tinsel town divas surely avoid wearing a similar outfit, our bollywood divos love twining and flaunt their bromantic bond. Sweet!

Kartik Aaryan is busy promoting Luka Chuppi which releases this week March 1. The film promises to be yet another entertainer and the audience is really looking forward to it.

