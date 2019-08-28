This is what keeps Mahesh Babu on his toes

regional-cinema

Mahesh Babu is one of the sought after actors in the industry and his popularity is not just restricted to pan India but is spread across the globe

Mahesh Babu. Pic: Instagram/@urstrulymahesh

Mahesh Babu has been riding high on the success of his latest film, Maharshi. The actor has been in the film industry for close to two decades and his blockbuster films minting big at the box office is a proof about his popularity.

Talking about his splendid acting journey since childhood as a child artist Mahesh shares, "It's the fear of everything, every film of yours is new that's the beauty about films I feel and what you have done before nobody cares it's done and over with. Now, something new is happening and all the focus is there, all the attention is there and you have to succeed again so that's the beauty about our work I feel."

Mahesh Babu has a huge fan base not just down South but nationally and internationally, beyond borders. The actor is the most bankable star who has given phenomenal box office records and has been in the industry for a long time.

On the professional front, his upcoming movie is titled Sarileru Neekevvaru with a character base on an army background and we will see Mahesh Babu essay the role of an Army officer.

Pictures of Mahesh Babu were released recently where his army badge is visible and it shows that his name in the movie is Major Ajay Krishna. The movie is being shot in Jammu and Kashmir and will hit the silver screen in 2020.

On August 9, the makers decided to release the intro video of the film on Mahesh Babu's birthday. Mahesh Baby looks quite the gentleman and dashing in uniform. he film, which will be produced by Dil Raju and AK Entertainments, marks the first-ever collaboration of Mahesh and director Ravipudi.

Rashmika Mandanna will be playing the leading lady in the film, which also stars Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles. Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set to hit the theatres on Sankranti 2020.

