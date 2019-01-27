This is what Kriti Sanon loved playing in her childhood

bollywood

Kriti Sanon is all set for her first release of the year, Luka Chuppi shared that she used to love playing hide and seek during childhood and called it Chupan Chupai

Kriti Sanon

Actress Kriti Sanon is all set for her first release of the year, Luka Chuppi shared that she used to love playing hide and seek during childhood and called it Chupan Chupai. As a child, the actress used to set her own rules for the game and used to play it in a dark room and named it dark room.

Sharing the memories from childhood Kriti said, "I loved playing Luka Chuppi in childhood but we didn't call it Luka Chuppi, we used to call it chupan chupai like most of the kids but it's a game that all kids have played when you are really really small then you play inside the house and then you start playing outside with your friends and we used to play it in a dark room also which we used to call dark room. It's one of my favourite games as a kid."

The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared, "I guess I always liked playing a lil #LukaChuppi with the camera! Swipe left to see how things have changed (or rather haven't at all)."

Kriti Sanon has chock -a- block schedule ahead with her 4 films releasing this year and multiple brand shoots on which the actress is working on simultaneously. The actress is doing to and fro from Karjat where she is shooting for her next and then to locations of the other projects which Kriti has in her kitty.

Over the years, Kriti is known to portray characters that have resonated with her audience. The actress' last outing Bareilly Ki Barfi garnered a lot of critical acclaim and love from her viewers. Only 4 films old, actress Kriti Sanon has an exciting film line up to look forward to with projects like Housefull 4, Luka Chuppi, Panipat and Arjun Patiala. The young actress is leaving no stone unturned to treat her fans with her versatile performances in varied genres of films.

Also Read: Luka Chuppi trailer: Kartik and Kriti's modern love story with punch of family drama

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates