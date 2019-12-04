This is what Shraddha Kapoor did for her co-stars during the shoot of Baaghi 3

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Shraddha Kapoor has had a busy year with two of her movies. Both Saaho and Chhichhore have been massive hits at the box office with Shraddha receiving critical acclaim for her performances. The actress has kickstarted shooting for Baaghi 3 and will be traveling back to Serbia to join the team for her next schedule. This time around, the actress is carrying Space Blankets with her for her costar Tiger Shroff and director Ahmed Khan.

Serbia is known to have harsh weather conditions and the temperature can get as low as in the negatives. The space Blankets help to kill the cold and maintain the body temperature which will help comfort them as they shoot in negative temperatures.

Shraddha has had a very successful 2019 with back to back hits, she has also graced the cover of leading magazines and is a perfect style icon for her fans. She is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood and never shies from venturing into different genres of movies.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in Street Dancer 3D co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D'Souza and in Baaghi franchise Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger shroff. Both of these movies are slated to hit the screen early next year.

