This is what Sussanne Khan and Disha Patani have to say about Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War

This morning, the Yash Raj Films, Siddharth Anand, Tiger Shroff, and Hrithik Roshan may have woken to ecstasy and excitement as their film, War, has demolished all previous box-office records and collected over Rs 53 crore on its opening day, surpassing the amount raked in by YRF's own, Thugs Of Hindostan, last year. This giant of a vanity project released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu and opened to a fantastic response, both from the critics and audiences.

But the most crucial validation had to come from someone else and it did. Shroff's partner, Disha Patani, and Roshan's former wife, Sussanne Khan, also gave out their reviews of the film and their reactions seem legit, given the combined testosterone and brawn on the celluloid.

This is what both the ladies had to say about the film:

With such a gargantuan start at the ticket windows, War has already become the biggest opener of the year so far, and this record is unlikely to be broken this year at least. What shall be intriguing to see is whether the film is able to go past the lifetime collections of Sanju or not! That Rajkumar Hirani directorial still remains the most successful Hindi film of the last three years, with earnings of over Rs. 345 crore, can War zoom past that? Time to what and watch!

