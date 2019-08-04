Search

This is what Tiger Shroff can get arrested for!

Updated: Aug 04, 2019, 10:27 IST | ANI

"I think I'll just swim home today," he captioned the picture. Fans were quick to notice the picture and heaped praises on the actor for maintaining such a good physique

Tiger Shroff's Instagram account

Tiger Shroff, known for his well-toned physique, recently posted a picture on his Instagram account after which director of his upcoming film 'War' Siddharth Anand felt that he can be arrested for "wearing this T-shirt". The 'Baaghi' actor can be seen wearing blue shorts while flaunting his chiseled body.

Apparently, the director feels that the actor is so hot that he can be arrested if he goes shirtless. "You can get arrested for wearing this T-shirt," Siddharth left a comment on his picture. Tiger who was last seen in 'Student Of The Year 2', will next be seen in 'Baaghi 3', 'War' and 'Rambo.'

