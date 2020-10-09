This is what Twinkle Khanna did after Aarav and Nitara got into a 'war zone'

Twinkle Khanna has always been very witty when it comes to her quotes and Instagram posts. And the latest one is also the same. She took to her Instagram account and shared a series of black-and-white pictures where she could be seen taking a rest when something unexpected happened. Her children Nitara and Aarav suddenly got into a 'war zone' and this is what she had to say about it:

The actress and her children had accompanied Akshay Kumar to Scotland for the shoot of Bellbottom in August. The shooting began on August 20 and ended by September 30. The film is all set to release on April 2, 2021, and also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta.

Twinkle Khanna completed 25 years in the Hindi film industry on October 6, with Barsaat that was also the launchpad for Bobby Deol. She went on to act in films like Baadshah, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, and Jaan. Coming to Kumar, he is gearing up for films like Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey, Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, and Raksha Bandhan. The duo has acted in films like International Khiladi and Zulmi.

After acting in films like Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and Joru Ka Ghulam in 2001, she bid adieu to the world of films. Kumar, on the other hand, has been on a roll and delivered 12 consecutive money-spinners.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Twinkle Khanna Parties With Family As Son Aarav Turns 18; Pens A Lovely Note For Him

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news