This is what Zoya Akhtar has to say about her back to back success!

Zoya Akhtar talks about her films Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy

Zoya Akhtar

After the streak of success with Gully Boy and Made in Heaven, Zoya Akhtar finally reveals how she feels about all the success coming her way! According to Zoya, a filmmaker shouldn't look at the end result while making a movie and should rather enjoy the process of filmmaking.

Zoya had a terrific start to the year, 2019 as both her projects - movie, Gully Boy and web series, Made in Heaven received an overwhelming response from the audience and the critics alike.

Zoya recently attended an event where she was asked about her thought process behind her work and if she thinks about the result before even starting a project, to which the filmmaker said, "You have to do something that you believe in, and with honesty. Then, whatever happens, happens for the best. You can't look at the end result. You have to just enjoy the process."

The recent projects of Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy and Made in Heaven, were set in two completely contrasting backdrops. While Gully Boy puts forth the story of a boy in slums, Made In Heaven showcased the rich Indians in a wedding setup.

Bringing to screen the realities of both the worlds, Zoya Akhtar efficiently convinced the audience of the true faces of both segments of the society- proving her mettle as the storyteller.

Right from the slums of India, Dharavi, to one of the most lavish cities of India, Zoya had very well grabbed the details of the both the worlds and expressed the same with minute understandings such as the grandeur of the well off section of the society to a fan struggling to live in a chawl, on the other end.

Both the bodies of content and craft have been widely hailed for their unique storyline and impactful characters, both painted by Zoya Akhtar.

Zoya Akhtar who has been ahead of her times with films like Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do is now ruling the box office with Gully Boy and is making all right noise across quarters.

With a journey of four feature films, two short films, and one web series, Zoya Akhtar is one of the leading filmmakers who has carved a niche for herself, establishing herself in the middle of the entertainment industry.

