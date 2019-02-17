This is who Suhana Khan wants to date; see photo

bollywood

In an 'Ask Me' session on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter revealed that she wants to date Kim Jun-myeon aka Suho

Suhana Khan. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah.

Shah Rukh Khans daughter, Suhana Khan is currently at London's Ardingly College. The teen is completing her education there and frequently visits India. On Friday, Suhana Khan asked her fans to be up for an 'Ask Me' activity on Instagram. The teenager received many questions, amongst which, one was who is the most important person in her life. To which, Suhana replied saying "Papa". Suhana shared a photo of hers with dad, Shah Rukh Khan.

However, in the same activity, she was also asked about the person, she would want to date. Suhana Khan shared a photo of Korean pop singer, Kim Jun-myeon, aka Suho, which is his band's name. They have a band named Exo, which enjoys humongous popularity worldwide.

Suhana shared this photo on the Instagram account. Take a look:

Suho's Instagram account is an impressive one. From books to being welcomed at places and his love for travelling, everything is visible through this photo-sharing platform. Kim Jun-myeon has most of the girls crushing over him.

On the other hand, Suhana Khan has a deep interest in the field of acting. She keeps participating in stage shows on regular intervals and the photos of which get viral in no time. Just like father, Suhana too wants to pursue acting as her career and has always harboured this dream. SRK and Gauri's daughter was also asked about her acting aspirations, and she affirmed saying, "Why not?"

Her recent photo from Romeo and Juliet's play from her college made waves online. Daddy dearest had gone to watch this play and also shared a sweet post for his daughter.

Suhana Khan also made her debut on the covers of a fashion magazine and spoke about being a daughter to the nation's most-loved actor. When in India, the teenager accompanies her father on the sets of his film, recent one being, Zero. She helped him memorise the lyrics of the song, Mere Naam Tu from the film.

Also, Shah Rukh has revealed that his children - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan are free to choose their profession but they must complete their education first.

Also Read: Suhana Khan's new act is taking the internet by storm, see photo

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates