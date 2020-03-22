This is why Amruta Khanvilkar calls herself a drama queen

Amruta Khanvilkar calls herself a drama queen. The Malang actor, who is seen as a contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, says the experience of the adventure reality show has been unmatched. She urges colleagues to give it a shot. "It tests your human instinct, mental as well as physical strength. It makes you fearless," she says. Talking about her role in Malang, she played the role of Kunal Kemmu's wife who's hiding a secret that leads to mayhem. She was praised for her performance both by the critics and the audiences.

Pawns in the game

Home-bound Amal Sehrawat, who plays Jagga in Chhoti Sardaarni, is honing his chess playing skills and also passing it on to son Krishay. Considering he shares a great equation with co-actor Anita Raj, he is hoping to make the veteran actor hooked to it as well when shooting for the show resumes. Well, the one good thing about self-quarantine is that people are getting the opportunity to spend time with themselves and others and extracting all their creative juices!

